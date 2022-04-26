Poco M4 5G confirmed to launch in India on April 29, here's how much it may cost

The Poco M4 5G will be announced in India on April 29. The company has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming budget phone via its official Twitter handle. The brand is also gearing up to launch the Poco F4 GT in the global market, which will be its mid-range premium phone. While there is no word on when this will arrive in India, we do have official confirmation for the Poco M4 5G.

Poco M4 5G India launch set for April 29: What to expect

Poco is boasting about the design of the device and is also claiming that one will get a good performance. The teaser posted on Twitter doesn't reveal the key specs of the handset, apart from design. It shows that the Poco M4 has only two cameras at the back, which is a downgrade. Its predecessor, Poco M3, offers a triple rear camera system.

The company hasn't shown the front of the handset. Since this is a budget phone, it could feature a waterdrop-style notched display design, similar to the Poco M3. The new one will be a 5G device, unlike its predecessor which was launched in 2021 with a 4G chip. The brand directly announced the Poco M3 Pro with 5G support. The new Poco phone will be offered in two colors, yellow and blue.

If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the device will have specifications similar to the Poco M3 Pro 5G model. The Poco M4 5G is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It could be equipped with a 6.58-inch display that will likely operate at Full HD+ resolution. At the back, there could be a dual camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It seems that the brand is ditching the ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, the device may have a 5-megapixel camera.

The Poco M4 5G is also speculated to ship with a typical 5,000mAh battery. The company may provide support for 18W charging. Though, it is unknown whether Poco will bundle a 10W or 18W charger in the retail box. It is expected to run on Android 12 out of the box.

Poco M4 5G: Expected price in India

The Poco M4 5G will likely be priced under Rs 15,000 segment, considering this one has a 5G chip. Tipster Yogesh Brar recently suggested that this budget phone could cost around Rs 12,000, which is possible if you look at the specs.