Poco M4 5G launched globally months after India debut with slight changes in camera system

The Poco M4 5G has been launched globally, nearly four months after its India debut. Both variants of the phone look the same and they come with almost similar features. One key difference in the global variant is that the company has downgraded the phone's dual rear camera system. Apart from that, it continues to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is designed to bring 5G on budget devices. The colour options remain the same -- Black, Blue, and Yellow.

Poco M4 5G global variant price

The global variant of the Poco M4 5G costs EUR 129 (roughly Rs 17,700) for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs EUR 249, which translates to roughly Rs 20,000.

Of course, prices, in the European markets are usually inflated and the company, along with many Chinese counterparts, keep Indian pricing low. At the moment, the India-specific Poco M4 5G is available for Rs 12,999 for the base variant, while the 128GB option is priced at Rs 14,999. Indian customers can choose between the same colours.

Poco M4 5G specifications

Overall, the design of the India-specific and the global variants are the same. The front camera is located inside the waterdrop notch at the top centre of the display. The Poco M4 5G comes with a 6.58-inch display with Full HD+ resolution (2408x1080 pixels) and a 90Hz refresh rate. The budget 5G smartphone has a layer of Gorilla Glass 3 on top of the display as an additional sheet of protection against accidental drops and scratches.

As mentioned, the Poco M4 5G draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which powers a host of affordable 5G smartphones. Poco has packed a chunky 5,000mAh battery unit in the M4 5G with support for 18W fast charging. However, the package includes a 22.5W fast charger, which is a good addition.

Coming to the cameras, the global variant of the Poco M4 5G includes a 13-megapixel primary camera along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there's a 5-megapixel camera.

Other key features of the smartphone include a side-fingerprint sensor and NFC support.