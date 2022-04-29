Poco M4 5G launched in India: Price, key features and everything else you need to know

Poco M4 5G has been launched in India. The new budget 5G smartphone competes against the likes of the Vivo T1, Redmi Note 11, Moto G52, Redmi 10 Power and a bunch of 4G and 5G smartphones under Rs 15,000. Poco M4 5G is the third smartphone in the M4 series in India. The company had previously launched the M4 Pro 4G and the M4 Pro 5G in India.

Poco M4 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The phone also comes with an IP rating for splash resistance. Let's take a look at the Poco M4 5G price in India, specifications and features.

Poco M4 5G specifications

Display: 6.58-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 with Mali G57 MC2 GPU.

Rear camera: Dual-camera setup with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Front camera: 8MP



RAM: 4GB/ 6GB



Storage: 64GB/ 128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh with 18W fast charging support



Software: Android 12-based MIUI 13

Poco M4 5G: Top features

The Poco M4 5G's 6.58-inch LCD supports a 240Hz touch sampling rate along with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Poco M4 5G has an IP52 rating for splash resistance.

The display on the M4 5G has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Although the device supports 18W fast charging, Poco is bundling a 22.5W fast charger in the box.

Poco M4 5G's dual-camera setup can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps.

There is support for storage expansion up to 512GB using a microSD card.

Poco M4 5G price in India

Poco has launched the M4 5G in two storage options. The base 4GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 12,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 14,999. The phone comes in three colours - Cool Blue, Power Black and Poco Yellow.