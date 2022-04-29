Poco M4 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50MP dual-camera setup: Price, specifications

Poco M4 5G has been launched in India. The new budget 5G smartphone in India comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The Poco M4 5G is also currently the company's most affordable 5G smartphone in India.

The Poco M4 5G comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. The phone has a 50MP main camera sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the M4 5G comes with an 8MP front camera.

The front camera is located inside the waterdrop notch at the top centre of the display. The screen is 6.58-inch and has a Full HD+ resolution. Poco is also offering a 90Hz refresh rate support on the M4 5G. The budget 5G smartphone has a layer of Gorilla Glass 3 on top of the display as an additional sheet of protection against accidental drops and scratches.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The phone comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Poco has packed a beefy 5000 mAh battery in the M4 5G. The phone supports 18W fast charging. Users will get a 22.5W fast charger in the retail box.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports AI face unlock as well. It comes with seven 5G bands. The device also comes with Android 12 out of the box and has a layer of MIUI 13 on top. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi (2.4GHz + 5GHz), a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, etc. The phone weighs about 200 grams and is 8.9mm thick.

Poco M4 5G price in India

Poco has launched the M4 5G in two storage options in India. The base model has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This variant is priced at Rs 12,999. Poco M4 5G price in India for the 6GB + 128GB storage option is set at Rs 14,999. The phone comes in three colours - Black, Blue and Yellow. It goes on sale starting May 5 via Flipkart.