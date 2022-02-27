Poco M4 Pro 4G teased by the company ahead of February 28 launch

The Xiaomi sub-brand Poco has confirmed that its M4 Pro 4G will be launching on February 28 in India. The company had in November last year launched the Poco M4 Pro 5G.

The company had recently confirmed some of the M4 Pro's features, including a 6.43 inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It features dual stereo speakers, and Poco Launcher 2.0 OS having minimal UI and no ads. In order to build more hype around the upcoming smartphone, Poco has now revealed the Poco M4 Pro's design and various colour options.

The M4 Pro will be available in 3 signature colour options: Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow.

Additionally, speculations suggest that the Poco M4 Pro 4G might feature a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC under the hood paired up with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage.

It is also speculated that the device might come with two storage variants which will offer 6GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage.

The triple camera setup on the Poco M4 Pro is expected to come with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor as well as a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front camera will be situated within a center-aligned hole punch and will have a 16-megapixel resolution.

Apart from this, the smartphone is likely to have a 5,000mAh battery and will support 33W fast charging.

It will be 8.09mm thick, weighing 179.5 grams, and will have an IP53 rating. One of the images shared by Poco suggests the M4 Pro will sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.