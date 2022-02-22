Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale today and you can buy it for Rs 13,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched in India last week and will go on sale for the first time in the country today. It succeeds last year's Poco M3 Pro 5G and is yet another affordable smartphone from the company. It is also Poco's first smartphone of 2022 for the Indian market. The highlights of the phone include a 6.6-inch 90Hz refresh rate display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-megapixel dual-camera setup, up to 8GB of RAM and more.

Poco M4 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for the base variant which comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage costs Rs 16,999 while the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant costs Rs 18,999. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart. As part of the launch offer, customers will have the chance to grab the device for less than the launch price.

Poco has announced that the Poco M4 Pro 5G will be available at a starting price of Rs 13,999 after a Rs 1,000 discount using the SBI Bank debit and credit cards. The device will be made available in Poco Yellow, Power Black, and Cool Blue colour options.

Poco M4 Pro 5G features and specifications

Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display supports 240Hz touch sampling rate and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut support. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage with support for expandable storage via a microSD card up to 1TB. The smartphone runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 but Poco has promised a MIUI 13 update over the next few days.

The smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens for capturing selfies. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. The entire package is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Pro fast charging.