Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch set for February 15, here is what we can expect

Poco will launch its Poco M4 Pro 5G on February 15 in India. The company has finally confirmed the launch date of the smartphone after weeks of anticipation around it. Going forward, we can expect Poco to reveal more details about the Poco M4 Pro 5G in the buildup to the launch. Meanwhile, its global launch in November last year as well as several speculations around the India debut have already hinted at what to expect from the phone upon its launch.

As has been known through its global variant, the Poco M4 Pro 5G will come as a mid-range smartphone in India that will likely be priced below the Rs 20,000 mark. The phone will come as a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G, complete with 5G support, and it is expected to bring the same features to India upon its launch.

The India launch date of the Poco M4 Pro 5G comes a day after Poco came up with a series of tweets around the device hinting at the upcoming launch. Though the company had not revealed any launch details for the phone in the tweets, it had managed to raise some curiosity by sharing a few highlights from the device.

The tweets highlighted the number 4 throughout, while also mentioning features like an impressive design, powerful graphic performance, a camera capable of wide-angle and low-light shots, as well as a liquid crystal display. Of course, we already have much information about what this would entail.

Here is a look at what we expect to see on the upcoming Poco phone.

Poco M4 Pro expected specifications in India

We know from its global make that the Poco M4 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD screen that supports a 90Hz refresh rate and features a punch-hole camera right at the centre of its top. Since it is a mid-range device, the Poco M4 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

The phone runs a custom MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box. As for the memory options, we are likely to see a 6GB and an 8GB RAM option on the Poco M4 Pro. The internal storage may start from 64GB and go up to 128GB in India. This might also be expandable with the use of an external microSD card.

The camera setup on the Poco M4 Pro includes two lenses - a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. An LED flash is also placed alongside these. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery that features 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Since the Poco M4 Pro will come as a mid-range smartphone, we expect it to cost anywhere between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 in India upon launch.