Poco M4 Pro 5G RAM variants revealed ahead of launch

Poco M3 Pro 5G was launched in India only a few months ago and the company is already planning to introduce the Poco M4 Pro 5G. There is a chance that this might arrive in the global markets first. While the smartphone maker is yet to announce a launch date, the device was recently spotted on the FCC or Federal Communications Commission website by Twitter user Abhishek Yadav. The smartphone has already been seen on IMEI database and other such sites.

The latest listing reveals the RAM and storage configurations of the Poco M4 Pro 5G. At the same time, it also confirms the 5G bands for the phone. According to the listing, the Poco M4 Pro has received clearance from the FCC site running MIUI 12.5, which kind of confirms that the device will run Android 11 out of the box instead of Android 12.

The device will come in two different variants - 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is also likely to have NFC support which may work with Mi Pay within MIUI to allow contactless payments. The listing suggests that the Poco M4 Pro 5G may come with seven 5G bands. It was seen with the model number 21091116AG, with the G in the end suggesting that this device will launch globally, rather than in China only.

Apart from this, there is little information about the upcoming smartphone. The phone is tipped to feature a new MediaTek SoC. To recall, the Poco M3 Pro 5G came with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The new smartphone may also support 33W fast charging, an upgrade on the 18W fast charging support on the Poco M3 Pro 5G.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G had a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of FHD+ and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device also has a triple-rear stack with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The Poco M4 Pro 5G may retain the same display and camera setup as its predecessor.