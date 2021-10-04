Poco M4 Pro 5G spotted with MediaTek processor, 33W fast charging, launch expected soon

Poco is expected to launch the successor to its Poco M3 Pro 5G soon. New hints that have surfaced on the Internet show that the device has already cleared certification in some regions and might be nearing its debut in the global market soon.

Poco M4 Pro 5G, as the new Poco smartphone is likely to be called, was recently spotted on several certification websites. Among these are EEC, 3C, IMEI and TENAA. The listing was spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav and was shared on Twitter recently.

Of course, the name of the upcoming smartphone has not been mentioned in the listing yet. What we do know is a little about its specifications and that it goes by model number 21091116AC. Apparently, the new Poco device will be powered by a MediaTek processor and come with 33W fast charging.

No other information on the Poco M4 Pro 5G is available so far. Though we can deduce from the simultaneous listings in various parts of the world that the smartphone is nearing its launch and will be globally available once it marks its debut.

Some hints can be gathered on the next Poco smartphone based on its predecessor, the Poco M3 Pro 5G. Launched earlier this year, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset along with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display that features a 90Hz refresh rate and a Corning Gorilla Glass on top. It is likely that the Poco M4 Pro 5G will come with an advanced chipset and possibly a 120Hz refresh rate display.

The M3 Pro 5G by Poco is available in two memory options - one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and another with a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Cameras on the existing model include a triple camera setup at the back with 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery and comes with support for 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, infrared port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.