Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Poco M3 Pro 5G: What's different on new Poco smartphone

The Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched globally during an online event on Tuesday evening. The smartphone comes as a direct successor to the Poco M3 Pro 5G which was launched earlier this year. As expected, Poco spent a lot of time during its launch, explaining how the new smartphone is an upgrade to the Poco M3 Pro 5G which was introduced in March. To be honest, most of these improvements are marginal and do not necessarily demand an upgrade. The Poco M3 Pro 5G was the first 5G smartphone from the company in India and while it is yet to announce the India launch of the Poco M4 Pro 5G, a comparison between the two will help you decide if you should even wait for it or not.

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Poco M3 Pro 5G: Design

The Poco M3 Pro 5G was a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 10 while the Poco M4 Pro 5G is a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11. Clearly, both the Poco smartphones take heavy inspiration from the Xiaomi devices but with bolder color options. The Poco M4 Pro 5G comes in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black. The Poco M3 Pro 5G was also launched in the same colours. So, nothing new here. Both the phones also feature polycarbonate back panels.

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Poco M3 Pro 5G: Display

Both Poco M4 Pro 5G and Poco M3 Pro 5G come with 90Hz LCD displays. The difference is in terms of screen size and touch response rate. The Poco M3 Pro 5G had a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a 6.5-inch full HD+ panel, while the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.6-inch full HD+ screen with 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Poco M3 Pro 5G: Performance

The Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset along with up to 6GB of RAM. There is also a dynamic RAM Expansion Technology and you can expand the storage up to 1TB using a microSD card. The Poco M3 Pro 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, with up to 6GB of RAM. It didn't have the RAM expansion feature. Also, the M4 Pro 5G is equipped with dual speakers as compared to a single speaker on the Poco M3 Pro 5G.

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Poco M3 Pro 5G: Camera

Poco has surprisingly made cuts here. The Poco M3 Pro features a triple rear camera system consisting a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel camera at the front, housed in a central hole-punch cutout. The Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter. There is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Poco M3 Pro 5G: Battery

Both the smartphones have the same 5000mAh battery. While the Poco M3 Pro 5G restricts fast charging to just 18W, the Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with 33W fast charging support.

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Poco M3 Pro 5G: Price

The Poco M4 Pro 5G has been launched at a price of EUR 229 (around Rs 19,600) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The smartphone also comes in a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, priced at EUR 249 (around Rs 21,400). The Poco M3 Pro 5G was introduced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage model while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone costs Rs 15,999.

Our take?

As mentioned earlier, the Poco M4 Pro 5G only comes with slight upgrades over the Poco M3 Pro 5G. The only significant improvement here is in terms of the fast charging support. Apart from that, the Poco M3 Pro 5G should be able to deliver a similar experience as well and for less.