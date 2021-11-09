Poco M4 Pro 5G with Dimensity 810 SoC launched, price starts around Rs 19,600

Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched globally on Tuesday evening. The smartphone succeeds the Poco M3 Pro 5G which was introduced earlier this year. The Poco M3 Pro 5G was also introduced in India. Poco is yet to confirm the India launch of the Poco M4 Pro 5G but, it should happen some time soon. The Poco M4 Pro 5G is a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11 which was launched in China recently. Poco and Xiaomi have a history of rebranding their phones and launching them under different names for separate markets.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G has similar features to the Redmi Note 11. It also looks identical to the new Xiaomi smartphone. The Poco phone is powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and features a 50-megapixel main camera at the back. Poco also introduced a new model of the Poco F3 during the same launch event. Here is all you need to know about Poco M4 Pro 5G price, features, specifications and other aspects.

Poco M4 Pro 5G price

Poco M4 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 229 euros (around Rs 19,648) for the 4GB RAM 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 249 euros (around Rs 21,364). The early bird price for the 4GB RAM variant is 199 euros while the early bird price for the 6GB RAM variant is 219 euros. The smartphone will be in Power Black, Cool Blue and Poco Yellow colour options.

Poco M4 Pro 5G features and specifications

Poco M4 Pro 5G features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone supports dynamic RAM expansion and expandable storage up to 1TB using a microSD card. As the name suggests, the smartphone supports 5G connectivity. Interestingly, the Poco M3 Pro 5G was the first Poco smartphone to support 5G in India. The phone runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 custom skin out of the box.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G features a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The rear camera has large Poco branding next to it. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.