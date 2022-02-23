POCO M4 Pro India launch on Februray 28, here is what to expect

Poco has announced that the Poco M4 Pro will be launched in India on February 28. This will be the 4G model of the phone and will be introduced days after the smartphone maker unveiled the 5G variant of the device. The Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched in the country mid-Feb and went on sale only recently. The upcoming 4G variant of the Poco M4 Pro should provide a more affordable alternative for customers who don't want to spend extra on 5G connectivity.

It will be Poco's second phone of 2022 in India. Poco hasn't shared any details about the phone. However, it's teaser poster reveals that Poco M4 Pro will be launched on the mentioned date.

Many specifications of the Poco M4 Pro have already been leaked ahead of the launch and it seems like it will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11S. The device is tipped to come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. This is interesting given that the Poco M4 Pro 5G features an LCD panel. An OLED panel isn't necceasrily better but, is often reserved for high-end models.

The upcoming Poco smartphone is expected to pack a 12nm MediaTek Helio G96 CPU that will be paired with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The phone can be launched with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM which can be couple with 64GB or 128GB of UFS2.2 storage. The POCO M4 Pro 4G will run MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box. Again, quite interesting given that the Redmi Note 11S comes with MIUI 13 out of the box.

The triple camera setup on the Poco M4 Pro is expected to have a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front camera will be housed within a center-aligned hole punch and will have a 16-megapixel resolution. Apart from this, the phone is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery and will support 33W fast charging.

It will be interesting to see how Poco positions this phone in the Indian market. Ideally, the device should cost less than the 5G variant but Redmi Note 11S starts at Rs 16,499. And, if it is the same phone, it will become costlier than the 5G variant. Quite unusual.

Poco is yet to officially confirm any of this information. We should expect to hear more from the brand in the coming days as the launch nears.