Poco M4 Pro launched: Key specs, features, India price and everything you need to know

The Poco M4 Pro has been launched as the successor to the Poco M3 Pro. The smartphone is made available at a starting price of Euro 229 (roughly 19,600). Poco has made a few changes to the design of the smartphone, but it looks similar to the Redmi Note 11.

The Poco M4 Pro is a 5G smartphone powered by an octa-core Dimensity 810 chipset. It gets a 6.6-inch inch display with a 90Hz dynamic refresh rate. In the camera department, Poco M4 Pro sports a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. The device gets a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W charging. Here's everything you need to know about the Poco M4 Pro.

Poco M4 Pro: Key specifications and features

Dimensions and weight: The Poco M4 Pro measures 163.5x75.7x8.7 mm and weighs 195 grams.

Display: The smartphone features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a 90Hz dynamic refresh rate.

Processor: The Poco M4 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimesity 810 SoC. It has two cortex A-76 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and another six Cortex A55 cores running at 2GHz.

RAM: The Poco M4 Pro gets 4GB and 6GB RAM variants.

Storage: The device comes in 64GB and 128GB of storage variants. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via micro-SD.

Rear camera: The Poco M4 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Video recording on the Poco M4 Pro maxes out at 1080p 60 fps. In addition, the Poco M4 Pro comes with camera modes like Night mode, Kaleidoscope mode, Time-lapse and more.

Front camera: The device gets a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies on the front.

Battery: The Poco M4 Pro is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The brand claims up to 16 hours of video playback on this device.

Software: The Poco M4 Pro runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top.

Connectivity and security: The smartphone comes with 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, WiFi, USB Type-C, NFC, IR blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There's a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Colours: The Poco M4 Pro is made available in Cool Blue, Power Black and Poco Yellow colour options.

Poco M4 Pro India price

Poco has unveiled the Poco M4 Pro in two variants. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage goes for 229 euros (roughly Rs 19,600). While the other model with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at 249 euros (roughly Rs 21,300). There's no word about the India launch of the Poco M4 Pro at the moment.