Poco smartwatch? Top company executives hint at the possibility

Poco will soon launch its Poco M4 Pro in its global market. The smartphone is likely to come as a mid-range offering by the company. However, that is not all that Poco has in mind for its product lineup in the near future. Top executives of the company confirm that Poco will expand its portfolio to products other than smartphones soon.

With all major smartphone makers having their own lineup of accessories and other products, Poco was only expected to join the bandwagon sometime in the future. The unanswered question was, which products will the company work on? Would it be audio accessories like TWS earbuds or a wearable like a smartwatch or maybe a tablet? Poco executives have now shared some light on this in a recent interaction.

Speaking to Android Authority, Poco's head of product marketing Angus Ng has stated that the brand will likely play it safe with ecosystem products. He mentioned that Poco will try to keep these products aligned with its "brand philosophy and product philosophy" and so, will be starting small at first.

So we can expect small product offerings like smart bands, smartwatches or earbuds from the house of Poco soon. As for products larger than smartphones, Ng hinted that the company might not be looking at tablets at the moment. As per Ng, Poco believes that the tablet market is too crowded, especially with the boom after the pandemic, and might be too hard for it to enter as a participant.

Poco Global head Kevin Qiu also reasserted this direction, mentioning that IoT products along with smartphones have always been a "key strategy" for the company. Ng adds that "nothing is actually off-limits" within this ecosystem.

Poco on Software

On the software side, the company is looking to differentiate itself from parent firm Xiaomi. For this, it is looking to bring exclusive features to Poco phones through tweaks in its operating system, i.e. MIUI for Poco. There is also a possibility of new preinstalled apps and new aesthetics for the software, as confirmed by Qiu.

For Poco users, Ng talked about the possibility of longer OS updates and security patches. The news is not great for Poco users though, as he confirmed that the company will stick to two major OS upgrades and three security updates for Poco phones for now.