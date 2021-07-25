Poco X3 GT is set to launch on July 28, here is everything we know so far

Poco is gearing up to launch its X3 GT smartphone in Malaysia on July 28. In the run-up to the launch event, the company has been teasing the features of the handset.

To put things straight, the rumours suggest that the upcoming Poco X3 GT is not an original Poco device, but the rebranded version of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G with Poco branding. The Poco X3 GT will have a lined texture at the back. The leaked pictures reveal the design of the phone.

The phone will be available in three distinct colors; blue, black, and white. It will be powered by the Meditek Dimensity 1100 SoC. Now Poco has confirmed that the smartphone will support 67W Turbo Charging. The capacity of the battery is likely to be 5000 mAh.

The device is likely to come with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels, a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 + support, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour space coverage. The front camera, mounted in a hole in the center in the upper display area, will be able to generate 16-megapixel images. At the back is a triple camera with a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel unit with wide-angle optics, and a 2-megapixel component.

It comes with 6/8GB dual-channel UFS 3.1 RAM and 128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It also comes with a larger vapour chamber complete with a white graphene heat sink to make your gaming experience heatless.

On the software front, it will run MIUI 12.5 on top of Android 11. Poco will announce the official pricing and availability details of the X3 GT at the time of its launch in Malaysia on July 28. However, it has been tipped to cost around Rs. 27,000.

