Poco X3 GT launched: Key specifications, features, and price

Poco recently launched the Poco F3 GT in India, and now the brand has introduced the Poco X3 GT. The smartphone has been launched globally, but it won't be available in India, Poco India Director Anuj Sharma confirmed. While the device is launched under the Poco moniker, it is essentially a rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. The Poco X3 GT comes in Black, White and Green colour options. Further, the smartphone is made available in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

As far as the specs are concerned, the Poco X3 GT features a 6.6-inch LCD panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC. Besides this, the smartphone gets 64-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 5000mAh battery. The base variant of Poco X3 GT with 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at MYR 1299 (Rs 22,800 roughly). Now that you have a basic idea of the Poco X3 GT let's talk about it in detail.

Poco X3 GT key specs and features

Dimensions and colours: The Poco X3 GT measures 163.3 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm and weighs 193 grams. It is offered in three colour options Black, White and Green.

Display: The device sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with support for a 120Hz high refresh rate. The display has a touch sampling rate 240Hz and a peak brightness of 1100 nits. Further, the panel is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus.

Processor: The Poco X3 GT is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC. It is an octa-core chipset based on a 6nm manufacturing process and coupled with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

RAM and storage: Poco has introduced this smartphone in two variants, one of which gets 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, whereas the other ships with 8GB and 256GB of storage. Poco has used LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage for this device.

Poco X3 GT rear camera setup

Camera: In the camera department, Poco X3 GT features triple rear cameras consisting of a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Whereas on the front, it gets a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. While the rear cameras can shoot 4K 30fps videos, the video capability of the front camera is capped at 1080p at 30fps.

Battery: The Poco X3 GT is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

OS and connectivity: It runs a tweaked version of MIUI 12.5 (Poco UI) on top of Android 11. The device brings options like 5G, WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth, IR blaster, and USB Type-C in terms of connectivity.

Poco X3 GT price

The Poco X3 GT just got announced globally however, the smartphone won't arrive in India, Poco Director Anuj Sharma confirmed. As far as pricing is concerned, the base variant of Poco X3 GT with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at MYR 1,299 (Rs. 22,800 roughly), whereas the other model with 8GB RAM and 256GB sells for MYR 1,599 (Rs. 28,000 approx).

Poco recently launched the Poco F3 GT, which is a rebranded Redmi K40 gaming Edition. It features a 6.67-inch 10-bit AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display brings HDR 10+ and DC dimming support. The Poco F3 GT is powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It is an octa-core chipset built on a 6nm manufacturing process.

This smartphone is made available in three RAM and storage configurations. Its base variant gets 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage, the mid-model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB, and the top-end model is equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Poco F3 GT features triple rear cameras consisting of a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Whereas on the front, it gets a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

Poco has used a 5065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging on this device. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-Type C and an IR blaster. There's also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.