Poco X3 GT launching tomorrow will support 67W fast charging like Poco F3 GT

Poco X3 GT is set to launch on July 28. The smartphone maker had already confirmed that the new X series smartphone will be launched globally on the mentioned date. It has now confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will come with 67W fast charging capability. There are few Xiaomi and Poco smartphones that support this fast charging tech. Xiaomi had famously unveiled the Mi 11 Ultra earlier this year with 67W fast charge support, even though the phone comes with a 55W fast charger in India.

Poco, however, has used the same charger with the recently launched Poco F3 GT. It almost came as a surprise because the Poco F3 GT costs almost one-third of Mi 11 Ultra. As per a Weibo post by the company, the Poco X3 GT will come with 67W Turbo fast charging. Poco claims that this charging tech can juice up the phone from 0 to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes.

Even though Poco is yet to reveal any information about the Poco X3 GT, it would be safe to assume that the phone will pack a similar size battery as the Poco F3 GT. Since the F series is a more premium offering from the company, the Poco X3 GT should come with mid-range specs.

It is expected to come with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chip with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The camera department is expected to feature a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front should house a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The smartphone is also expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery, run MIUI 12 based on Android 11, feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and have JBL-powered dual stereo speakers.

Poco is yet to announce whether the phone will come to India or not. However, Poco India's country director Anuj Sharma had told India Today Tech that the company is looking to maintain a clean portfolio and may not launch more than one smartphone in the second half of 2021.