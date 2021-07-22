Poco X3 GT renders show a rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, with the same colour options

Poco is set to expand its X3 series of smartphones with the launch of the new Poco X3 GT later this month. It has long been speculated that the device will be a reworked Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G that is available in China, and new render images now confirm the same.

In new, alleged renders of the smartphone, the Poco X3 GT can be seen sporting a strikingly similar design as to what is seen on the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. The smartphones feature the same selfie camera type and positioning, rounded corners as well as the camera module at the back.

The new render images have been shared by 91Mobiles in a recent report. The images show what can easily be seen as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. The only visible difference is the Poco branding instead of the Redmi one at the bottom left of the back panel.

This includes the same selfie shooter placed in a punch hole at the centre of the display. The camera module at the back is also the same. Interestingly, the Poco smartphone will even carry the same colour options as seen on its Redmi counterpart - Grey, Green/ Blue and White.

The similarity gives us more than enough hints on what to expect from the Poco X3 GT. Due to launch on July 28, the smartphone will come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1100 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top.

Poco X3 GT will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC and will feature up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, further expandable via a microSD card. It will run Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box.

Since the cameras are also the same on the two smartphones, we know that the Poco X3 GT will come with a triple camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There will be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

Poco X3 GT will carry a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and will draw its juice from a 5,000 mAh battery that also supports fast charging. It will measure 163.3 X 75.9 X 8.9 mm and weigh 193 grams.