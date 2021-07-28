Poco X3 GT with Dimensity 1100 SoC and 64-megapixel main camera launched

Poco has launched another mid-range smartphone Poco X3 GT which now joins the X3 Pro and X3 NFC in the X series. The smartphone again focuses on performance and comes with a fast 120Hz screen and a new MediaTek processor. Interestingly, the smartphone is believed to be a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro which was launched in Chain last month. This is the similar strategy which Poco and Xiaomi have followed for a while.

Poco had launched the Poco X3 Pro in India earlier this year and marketed as a successor to the Poco F1 in terms of performance. The 6nm Dimensity 1100 in the Poco X3 GT has four A78 cores at 2.6GHz and four lower-power A55 cores at 2GHz which should be able to deliver similar performance.

The Poco X3 GT features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ 120Hz LCD display and because of which the fingerprint sensor is mounted on the power button. As if Poco used an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Poco F3 GT which comes with an AMOLED panel. The smartphone features a proper linear motor for flagship-level haptic feedback. The screen is protected by Corning's latest Gorilla Glass Victus while the punch hole cutout.

The front part houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The triple rear camera at the back consists of a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The Poco X3 GT is one of the fastest charging Poco phone to date. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and ships with a 67W fast charger which the company has also bundled with the Poco F3 GT in India. The charger is capable of juicing up the device from 0 to 100 per cent in about 15 minutes.

The smartphone will first be introduced in regions including southeast Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, and will come with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The price of 128GB storage variant has been set at $299 (around Rs 22,000) while the 256GB storage variant would cost $329 (around Rs 25,000).

Soon after the global launch, Poco India's country director Anuj Sharma tweeted that the company doesn't have any plans of bringing this phone to India right now as it is already selling the Poco X3 Pro and F3 GT in the country.