Poco X3 Pro catches fire minutes after being removed from charging, company calls it customer induced damage

A Poco X3 Pro caught fire soon after being removed from charging, claims a Twitter user. The user who goes by the Twitter handle @Ammybhardwaj posted images and the handset's purchase receipt. In the pictures posted by the user, the Poco X3 Pro rear panel can be seen damaged. The company has now acknowledged the issue and, on the basis of its technical investigation, classifies the incident as "customer induced damage."

In a tweet, the user claims that the phone got blast minutes after being removed from charging. He adds that the phone charged to full 100 per cent. The tweet also adds that he bought the Poco X3 Pro a couple of months back.

In the images posted by the user, the phone fire seems to have gutted what seems to be a blanket or could even be a bedsheet. However, it's worth noting that no one was hurt due to the fire incident.

In a statement to India Today Tech, a Poco India spokesperson said, "At Poco India, customer safety is of utmost importance, and we take such matters extremely seriously. All our devices go through various levels of stringent quality tests to ensure that the quality of the device is not compromised at any level. Basis our technical investigation, the device appeared bent, and the LCM (liquid crystal module) was crushed, indicating the application of external force. This is thus classified under 'customer induced damage'."

We can say that the company was quick to conclude its investigation of the incident. 91 Mobiles first reported the story.

This is not the first fire incident that has appeared in India lately. A OnePlus Nord 2 allegedly exploded inside a slingback back in August. OnePlus, after its investigation, found that the damage to the device was caused by an isolated incident involving external factors and not due to any manufacturing or product issue.

Coming back to the Poco X3 Pro which was launched in April this year. The smartphone was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 18,999 and comes with some impressive specs on paper. The Poco X3 Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor and comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display. The smartphone packs a massive 5160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support in the retail box. The smartphone sports a quad-camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It also packs a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.