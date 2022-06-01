Poco X4 GT leak suggests its India launch will happen soon

Poco X4 GT has been in the rumour mill for a long time. The latest rumour suggests that it has arrived on the website of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for certification — a mandatory process that precedes the launch of a smartphone usually. As such, there is wide speculation that the Poco X4 GT will arrive in India sooner or later.

Tipster Mukul Sharma spotted the model number 220412161 on the BIS website. According to him, this model number is associated with Poco's next phone, the X4 GT. Poco, however, has yet to confirm anything. The listing of the Poco X4 GT on the BIS website does not tell anything about it. There are no details about its specifications or design, but the model number hints that this is an India-specific version of the Poco X4 GT.

Sharma said that the Poco X4 GT will be rebranded as Xiaomi 12X or Xiaomi 12i, while past reports said that the Poco X4 GT will be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro. Since most of Poco's phones are rebranded Xiaomi (or Redmi) phones, it will not be surprising if the upcoming Poco X4 GT turns out to be another rebranded one.