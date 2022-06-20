Poco X4 GT specifications confirmed ahead of Poco F4 5G launch

Poco X4 GT launch event will be hosted globally on June 23. The company will announce its new mid-range smartphone alongside the Poco F4 5G. Ahead of the official launch, Poco has confirmed some of the key Poco X4 GT specifications.

The Poco X4 GT will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC under the hood. The performance unit will also feature 67W fast charging support out of the box. In addition to this, the Poco X-series smartphone is confirmed to feature a 144Hz refresh rate display.

The latest set of teasers suggests that the Poco X4 GT is a rebadged Redmi Note 11T Pro, which was launched earlier this year in China. In that case, the device will pack a 5080 mAh battery under the hood.

There will be a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD at the front. The phone sports a waterdrop notch at the top centre for the front camera. The 144Hz refresh rate panel will come with 650 nits of peak brightness and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

On the back, the Poco X4 GT will come with a triple-camera setup. There will be a 64MP main camera sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide camera. The phone will also come with a 2MP macro camera sensor. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 20MP front camera sensor.

Poco is expected to launch the phone with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone will run Android 12 out of the box. It will have a layer of MIUI 13 on top. Connectivity-wise, the phone will support 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

There is no word on the India launch of the device. It is expected to debut in India later this year. The company has confirmed the Poco F4 India launch details. The phone will launch in India on June 23 with a Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display, etc.