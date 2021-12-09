Poco X4 NFC, Poco F4 GT launch likely soon as phones spotted on certification website

Poco X4 NFC and Poco F4 GT could be nearing their launch dates as were spotted on the EEC certification website on Thursday. Eurasian Economic Commission or EEC lists both smartphones, which means that the listed smartphones are already in the works.

Reliable tipster Mukul Sharma spotted the Poco X4 NFC and Poco F4 GT on the EEC certification website. EEC does not reveal any specifications about the devices. However, as there is no major POCO phone launch expected in December, we can expect the X4 NFC and F4 GT launch sometime in Q1 2022.

The Poco F4 GT is likely to feature a 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is likely to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. The smartphone is expected to run on the Android v11 OS and will feature a decent 5065 mAh battery.

In the rear, the Poco F4 GT will likely feature a triple-camera setup consisting of a 64 megapixel main camera and it will likely have a 16 megapixel front selfie camera. Since the Poco F4 GT is a gaming smartphone it will likely have a high refresh rate.

The Poco X4 NFC will succeed the brand's X3 NFC smartphone. Poco is rumoured to launch four new smartphones under the X4 series. These will include the POCO X4 NFC, X4, X4 Pro, and X4 GT. Not much information is available regarding the specifications of the Poco X4 NFC.

However, to recall The X3 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 which is miles beyond the Snapdragon 732G on the vanilla version. The X4 Pro could be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Poco X4 is expected to be offered in three variants: 6GB RAM with 128GB of onboard storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage, and 8GB of RAM with 256GB of internal memory storage. It will likely have a triple rear camera setup with a 108 megapixel primary sensor.

In related news, Redmi is also expected to launch the Redmi Note 11 4G in India soon. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch of full-HD+ display screen which offers a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 50 megapixel primary camera.