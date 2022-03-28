Poco X4 Pro 5G India launch today: Price, livestream, features and everything else

The Poco X4 Pro 5G will be launched in India on Monday afternoon. The smartphone was first announced at the Mobile World Congress or MWC 2022 at Barcelona in Spain. It succeeds the Poco X3 Pro from last year in India. The Poco X3 Pro stood out because of its Snapdrahgon 860 SoC. It's still a rare phone with a Snapdragon 8-series chipset under the Rs 20,000 price point. The phone lacked 5G support though - an upgrade you will get on the X4 Pro 5G.

Interestingly, Poco is launching the latter in the country with a few tweaks on the global variant. The smartphone is expected to have a 64-megapixel main camera instead of the 108-megapixel primary camera on the global variant. The rest of the features are likely to be the same as the global variant. Here is a look at the Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India, features and other details ahead of the launch.

Poco X4 Pro 5G India launch: Livestream

The Poco X4 Pro 5G will be launched during an online event on March 28. The livestreaming will start at 12 noon on Poco India's official YouTube channel and other social media handles. You can also check all details about the phone on India Today Tech after the launch.

Poco X4 Pro 5G India launch: Price (expected)

Poco India's Country Director Anuj Sharma has already told India Today Tech that the Poco X4 Pro 5G will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India. The Poco X3 Pro was priced at Rs 18,999 for the base variant last year. Don't be surprised if the X4 Pro 5G price starts around the same mark. The phone will be launched with 6GB and 8GB of RAM.

Poco X4 Pro 5G India launch: features and specifications

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is likely to have a 6.67-inch hole-punch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset with up to 8GB RAM. The Poco X4 Pro 5G will come with microSD card support.

The phone should have a triple rear camera system consisting of a 64-megapixel main camera, a 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The new Poco phone should have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will be introduced in three colour options - black, blue and yellow. The phone should pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.