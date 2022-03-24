POCO X4 Pro 5G set to launch in India on March 28

POCO recently set the tone for mobile innovation with its latest smartphone that packs a flagship-level experience and unveiled POCO X4 Pro 5G at MWC Barcelona, 2022.

After a successful global debut, the smartphone maker has confirmed its India launch as well via its social media handles. POCO X4 Pro 5G's launch date in India has been set for March 28. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company's official YouTube channel at 12 PM.

POCO X4 Pro 5G expected specifications

As per the information leaks, POCO X4 Pro 5G could come with similar specifications as its global counterpart. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and will carry an Adreno 619 GPU for graphics. It will come with a 6.67 FHD+ Super AMOLED display that will sport a 120Hz refresh rate along with a 360Hz touch sampling rate backed by 1100 nits of peak brightness.

POCO X4 Pro 5G will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. X4 Pro 5G is expected to feature a 64MP led triple camera setup supported by an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP Macro sensors, respectively with a 16MP front camera. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, 3.5mm audio jack, dual stereo speakers with 5G support.

POCO X4 Pro 5G expected price

Globally, POCO X4 Pro 5G was launched at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 25,300) for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage model and EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,500) for the 8GB + 256GB variant.