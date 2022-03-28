Poco X4 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 695 SoC launched, price starts at Rs 18,999

Poco X4 Pro 5G was launched in India on Monday morning as the company's new mid-range phone and a successor to the X3 Pro from last year. The Poco X4 Pro 5G was introduced at the Mobile World Congress or MWC 2022 at Barcelona in Spain earlier this year. It is essentially a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, which was introduced earlier this month. However, Poco has made a few changes to the design of the phone.

Also, the Poco phone comes with a 64-megapixel main camera instead of the 108-megapixel primary sensor on the Redmi device. It also supports 67W fast charging. The rest of the features are the same as the global variant. Here is a look at the Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India, features and other details.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone costs Rs 19,999 while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will set you back by Rs 21,999. The phone will come in black, blue and yellow colours. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart starting April 5, 2022. Poco will give an additional Rs 3,000 discount in exchange for old X series phones. There will also be a Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Poco X4 Pro 5G: features and specifications

The Poco X4 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch hole-punch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display specs are the same as the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset with up to 8GB RAM. Last year's Poco X3 Pro packed a Snapdragon 860 SoC which was better for gaming but lacked 5G support. The Poco X4 Pro 5G will come with microSD card support. However, it has a hybrid slot.

The phone features a triple rear camera system consisting of a 64-megapixel main camera, a 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The global variant of the phone packed a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The new Poco phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is introduced in three colour options - black, blue and yellow. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.