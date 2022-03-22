Poco X4 Pro launching in India on March 28: What to expect

The Poco X4 Pro is coming to India on March 28. The company has announced the launch date of its upcoming mid-range phone on Twitter. The Poco X4 Pro recently made its debut in the global market and it is now making its way to the Indian market. So, the specifications of the device are already known. It is worth pointing out that the specs look very similar to the Redmi Note 11 Pro that was recently launched in India. This is not surprising. In the past, we have seen Xiaomi and Poco phones having similar specs at almost same prices.

Poco X4 Pro: Expected price in India

Speaking of which, the upcoming Poco X4 Pro could be priced at around Rs 20,000, considering its predecessor was offered with a starting price tag of Rs 18,999. Globally, the same Poco phone is selling for EUR 299 (around Rs 25,300). But, it is expected to cost a little less in India.

Xiaomi is already offering the Redmi Note 11 Pro for Rs 17,999 and both the devices have almost the same specifications. So, the company isn't expected to launch the device at a higher price. The only difference between both the phones is that the Redmi phone has an additional depth sensor and a different chipset. The rest of the specs are same on both Redmi and Poco. The latest teaser also confirms that the upcoming Poco phone will be sold via Flipkart.

Poco X4 Pro: Specifications, features

The Poco X4 Pro will be a successor to the Poco X3 Pro, which was one of the most popular phones. The device was launched with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset at a budget price. The chip was a revised version of the Snapdragon 855 SoC that powered the 2019 flagship phones. The global model of the Poco X4 Pro packs a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. The company has given the option to expand the RAM by up to 11GB.

There is a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that operates at full-HD+ resolution. The screen supports 1,200nits of peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate of 120Hz, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It features a single punch-hole display design. The mid-range phone sports a typical 5,000mAh battery that has support for 67W fast charging.

In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, Poco has included a 16-megapixel camera.