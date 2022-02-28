Poco X4 Pro with Snapdragon 695 SoC launched at around Rs 25,000, M4 Pro unveiled too

Poco has expanded its smartphone portfolio by introducing two new phones. Both these smartphones were launched globally during an online event - Poco X4 Pro and Poco M4 Pro. The X4 Pro succeeds last year's Poco X3 Pro. Meanwhile, the Poco M4 Pro is a 4G model to the existing Poco M4 Pro 5G. Poco is also set to introduce the latter in India but, there is no word on whether and when the X4 Pro can be brought to the country.

Poco X4 Pro price for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is set at 299 euros (around Rs 25,273). The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs 349 euros (around Rs 29,499). Poco M4 Pro is priced at 199 euros (around Rs 16,820) for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost 269 euros (around Rs 22,737).

Poco X4 Pro features

Poco X4 Pro has been launched in three colour options - Laser Black, Laser Blue and Poco Yellow. The smartphone is claimed to be the thinnest in X-series at 8.12mm. It features a 2.5D glass body at the back. It weighs 10 grams less than the X3 Pro but, is still quite bulky at 205 grams. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The phone has a typical brightness of 700 nits and peak brightness of 1200 nits.

Poco has equipped the X4 Pro with a 108-megapixel main camera. This is the first time when Poco has used a 108-megapixel sensor on any of its smartphones. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The camera supports features like dual video, time-lapse and more.

Poco has equipped the device with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 chip which makes the phone 5G ready. It will come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The onboard storage can be further expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. The Poco X4 Pro packs a 5000mAh battery and it supports 67W fast charging. Poco will provide the compatible charger within the box. The charger is claimed to charge the phone from 0 to 100 per cent in about 41 minutes.

The phone also offers a dual speaker setup.

Poco M4 Pro features

Poco M4 Pro is the first M-series phone from Poco to feature an AMOLED panel. It comes with a 6.43-inch FullHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 1000 nits of peak brightness. The phone comes in three colours too - Power Black, Cool Blue and Poco Yellow. It is claimed to be the lightest Poco phone yet at 179.5 grams. Yet, the phone packs a 5000mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging.

It features a 64-megapixel main camera, the first on an M-series phone along with a ultra wide angle camera and macro sensor. There is a 16-megapixel camera on the front. The phone packs a MediaTek G96 chip with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone supports dynamic RAM expansion. There is up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone features dual stereo speakers and runs MIUI 13 out of the box.