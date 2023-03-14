Poco X5 5G launched in India: Specs, price and everything else you need to know

Poco unveiled a new X series smartphone in India called the Poco X5 5G. The new Poco X series smartphone comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, a 120hz Super AMOLED display, a 48-megapixel triple rear camera system, and a larger battery supported by 33W fast charging in the box. This one also comes with 5G support.

Poco X5 5G price in India and availability

The Poco X5 5G has been launched in two variants in India including -- 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB at price of Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively. The phone will be available in three colour options -- Supernova Green, Wildcat Blue, and Jaguar Black.

As for availability, the Poco X5 5G will go on sale in India for the first time on March 21. As a part of the launch offer, Poco and Flipkart are offering Rs 2,000 discount for consumers using ICICI bank cards. Additionally, the company is offering an exchange discount of Rs 2000. So, if you are looking to purchase a smartphone under Rs 20,000, you can consider buying the Poco X5 5G during the early sales.

Poco X5 5G specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Poco X5 5G comes packed with a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone offers a 120hz screen refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also features 1200nits peak brightness and comes with sunlight mode.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Poco X5 comes with an IP53 rating and a side fingerprint sensor, which the company claims is "faster" and "more effective". Both the variants of the phone have 5GB expandable Turbo RAM capabilities.

When it comes to the camera system, the Poco X5 5G includes a 48-megapixel primary camera coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone's camera is equipped with capture modes, including HDR, Night mode, and AI scene detection. On the front, the Poco X5 includes a 13-megapixel front camera, which the company claims offers "great clarity and detailing".

The Poco X5 is backed by a 5000mAh battery supported by 33W fast charging. The fast charger comes in the box. The company claims that the 33W fast charger can juice up the phone fully in just 22 minutes.