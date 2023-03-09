Poco X5 5G launching in India on March 14, expected to be priced under Rs 20,000

The Poco X5 5G will be announced in India on March 14. The company has confirmed the launch date on Twitter and revealed that the device will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The Poco X5 5G was recently launched in the global markets and it is now coming to India. This will likely be a toned-down version of the Poco X5 Pro, which recently made its debut in the country. So, it will likely be announced at a much lower price than the Pro version, which is selling for Rs 22,999. Here is all we know about the upcoming Poco phone.

Since the Poco X5 is already available in the global markets, we know the possible features of the device. The Indian model is expected to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ pixels resolution. The screen has support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 1200nits peak brightness. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer. The design of the smartphone is similar to the Poco X5 Pro. This one even sports a headphone jack, so people who have wired headphones or earphones will like the device. The teasers have confirmed that the new Poco phone will be made available in three colors - purple, green, and blue.

It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which we have seen in phones like iQOO Z6. The latter was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 13,999. The Poco X5 is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 segment, considering the recently launched Poco X5 Pro was made available in the sub-Rs 25,000 price bracket. The company is expected to offer the 5G phone with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. Poco has given the option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card.

The global model of the Poco X5 features a typical 5,000mAh battery and the company bundles a 33W fast charger in the retail box. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well and the Poco X5 is IP53 splash resistant. In terms of optics, the handset sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It features a 13-megapixel camera on the front.

The official specifications for the Indian model will be revealed on March 14 and the above-mentioned details are of the global variant. So, do keep in mind that there could be some changes in the Indian model, which we will get clarity on the launch day.