Poco X5 launching in India soon, company head confirms on Twitter

The Poco X5 will soon launch in India. The company's country head, Himanshu Tandon, has confirmed the launch of the new 5G phone via his Twitter handle. Though, the exact launch date is still unknown. It is being said that the Poco X5 could make its debut in India next week. It is worth pointing out that the device is already available globally and it will now arrive in the Indian market.

The upcoming phone is expected to be a toned-down version of the recently launched Poco X5 Pro. So, it will likely be announced at a much lower price than the Pro version, which is selling for Rs 22,999. Here is everything we know about the Poco X5 smartphone.

Poco X5: Specifications, features

Since the Poco X5 is already available in the global markets, we know the possible features of the device. The Indian model is expected to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ pixels resolution. The screen has support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 1200nits peak brightness. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer.

Under the hood, there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which we have seen in phones like iQOO Z6. The latter was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 13,999. The Poco X5 is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 segment, considering the recently launched Poco X5 Pro was made available in the sub-Rs 25,000 price bracket. The company is expected to offer the 5G phone with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. Poco has given the option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card.

The global model of the Poco X5 features a typical 5,000mAh battery and the company bundles a 33W fast charger in the retail box. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well and the Poco X5 is IP53 splash resistance. In terms of optics, the handset sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front is a 13-megapixel camera for selfies.

It is important to note that these are not the official specifications for the Indian market and we have mentioned the features of the global model. Poco is soon expected to reveal more details about the POco X5 phone in the coming days.