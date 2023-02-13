Poco X5 Pro goes on sale in India: 3 reasons to buy and 2 to avoid

The Poco X5 Pro, which was recently launched in India, is now up for sale via Flipkart. The mid-range 5G phone comes with a starting price of Rs 22,999 for the 128GB storage model. There is also a Rs 2,000 discount offer on several bank cards, but the real question here is whether one should buy the newly launched Poco X5 Pro. Here are three reasons to buy this 5G phone in India right now and two reasons to avoid it.

Poco X5 Pro now on sale: 3 reasons to buy in India

-The Poco X5 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, which is pretty good for the price. The colours really pop out and the screen also has sufficient peak brightness to check out the content in harsh sunlight. The panel operates at Full HD+ resolution. There is also a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front of the Poco phone. The device has support for dynamic 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision.

-The device is using the Snapdragon 778G processor, which can deliver fast enough performance to average smartphone users. Gaming is not one of its strongest suits, but people can rely on it to get a decent overall performance. The heavy titles are playable on this 5G phone if people play them at low settings and there won't be lag or stutter.

-This one ships with MIUI 14, which is much better than MIUI 13 in terms of optimizing battery life. The Poco X5 Pro didn't pass out at a very fast rate and it lasted for less than a day with slightly heavy usage. The company also ships a 67W fast charger in the retail box, which can offer 50 percent charge in about 15 minutes of time.

Poco X5 Pro: 2 reasons to avoid

-If design matters to you a lot, then you can look at other devices because this one doesn't have a premium feel or look. The handset has a plastic frame and body. While this doesn't reflect much in terms of build quality, the premium factor is missing. Also, people who have used phones with curved edges or sides will likely have issues in using the Poco X5 Pro because of its boxy design, which is a bit uncomfortable and makes it a bit to use with one hand. Phones with flat sides might not offer comfort level to everyone. People who want to buy this Poco phone are advised to first check out the 5G phone in the offline store to get an idea of whether it would offer a good fit to them and if the design works for them.

-While the design might not be a deal breaker for many, one of the reasons why one should avoid buying the Poco X5 Pro because it ships with a lot of bloatware. Some of the pre-installed apps can be removed, but it is not possible to delete a few native apps of Xiaomi. In addition to this, those who like clean user interface will likely be annoyed by MIUI. You don't only get plenty of apps on this mid-range phone, but some of the features are also a bit annoying. During our usage period, we got some spammy notifications from the apps that we didn't use. When we launch the app drawer, the smartphone abruptly pulls up an additional window with some apps.