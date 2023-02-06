Poco X5 Pro India price leaked ahead of launch: Expected specs and how to watch livestream

The Poco X5 Pro will launch in India in a few hours and ahead of the event a lot of details about the mid-range have leaked online. While some specifications have been confirmed by the company, the surprising part is that the price of the upcoming 5G Poco phone has already been revealed. A few people have seen price and sale details in an ad displayed on YouTube videos. Here is everything you need to know about the Poco X5 Pro before the India launch event.

Poco X5 Pro: Price in India (leaked)

The Poco X5 Pro could come with a starting price of Rs 22,999 in India, according to the ads placed on YouTube videos. There will be a discount offer of Rs 2,000 on ICICI bank cards, which will effectively bring down the price to Rs 20,999. The sale will begin on February 13 via Flipkart, according to the ad image shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav.

Poco X5 Pro: Expected and confirmed specifications

The teaser page of Flipkart has confirmed that the Poco X5 Pro will be using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G chipset. The device is being pitched as a gaming phone, as per the teaser images. There is a triple camera setup at the back and it includes a 108-megapixel primary camera.

On the front is a typical punch-hole display design and the cut-out is placed in the center on the top of the screen. The Poco X5 Pro features an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The company is claiming that its new Poco phone has the "slimmest" design. This one even seems to have a boxy design, according to the teasers.

The Poco X5 Pro will be unveiled in three colours, including yellow, black and blue. The rest of the details are yet to be revealed officially by the company. If we go by leaks, the new Poco phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery under the hood and it will have support for 67W fast charging tech. The company will likely bundle a charger in the retail box, considering it hasn't yet stopped offering it with phones.

Poco X5 Pro India launch today: How to watch livestream

The company isn't streaming the launch event of the Poco X5 Pro via its YouTube channel. The brand has confirmed that the device will be unveiled on Flipkart and those who are interested in watching the event can head to the platform at 5:30PM.