Poco X5 Pro likely to launch in India on February 6, here is what to expect

It seems that the Poco X5 Pro will soon be announced in India, considering the teaser for the launch appeared during the interval of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie. A Twitter user shared an image of the teaser, which shows that the launch of the Poco X5 Pro smartphone will take place on February 6 and the event will start at 5:30PM.

Poco hasn't yet announced the launch date for its upcoming mid-range phone, but Hardik Pandya has been seen teasing the phone ahead of the launch. The smartphone will reportedly be available for purchase via Flipkart. If the launch teaser is being screened in theaters, then there are chances that we might get an official announcement from the brand in the coming days.

The price of the Poco X5 Pro has also been leaked online. Tipster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata on Twitter) is claiming that the upcoming Poco phone will be unveiled in the range of Rs 21,000 and Rs 23,000. This is exclusive of bank offers, according to the leaks. The company is expected to launch the phone in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and 8GB RAM + 256GB version.

The leaks have already hinted that the Poco X5 Pro will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition, which was recently announced in China. If this is really the case, then we know what could be the possible specifications of the new Poco phone.

The Poco X5 Pro could come with a typical 6.7-inch display, similar to the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ smartphone. The mid-range smartphone is expected to come with a 120Hz panel which will likely operate at FHD+ resolution. It could have support for HDR10+ to let you watch in better quality.

This also might be the first Poco smartphone from the brand to come with a 108-megapixel main camera, if the company is planning to launch the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition as the Poco X5 Pro in India. It is unknown which sensor the primary camera is using. The rear camera setup could also include an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel camera. On the front, we may see a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, we might see an old Snapdragon 778 chipset, which has powered many mid-range phones and offered good performance to average users. It remains to be seen whether Poco will offer the phone with the same chipset in India or use a new SoC for the Poco X5 Pro.

The 5G phone could sport a typical 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The company is expected to provide support for 67W fast charging tech. It will likely bundle a charger in the box because Samsung is the only brand that is not offering a charger with its mid-range phones. We could see a side-monted fingerprint on this one.