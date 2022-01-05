Popcorn Time shuts down after years and it is a big win for Netflix

Popcorn Time has shut down after years of hosting free television shows and movies for its viewers. One of the greatest threats to streaming services like Netflix, Popcorn Time evaded legal shutdowns for years since its inception in 2014. It has finally shut shop, as indicated by the big RIP message sprawled across its website.

Once a happy face of a bucket of popcorn, the Popcorn Time logo is now shown as dead on the website of the service. What is more interesting though, is the reason for this shutdown after years. In a screenshot, the developers have posted a graph of the search interest for Popcorn Time since 2014.

The graph reveals a grim picture for the service, as it gradually declines to a near-zero interest on Google Search, after reaching its peak popularity in 2015. Since 2016, the streaming service for pirated movies and shows has seen less than a quarter of its peak interest on the Google Trends scale globally.

As per Bloomberg, the shutdown on Tuesday was also confirmed by the Popcorn Time developers to some reporters through an email. Though not much of the email has been shared, the indicators on the website are enough to deduce the real reason behind Popcorn Time's demise. It is certainly not the legal trouble.

Big win for Netflix

Popcorn Time had been dodging legal shutdowns due to various laws against content piracy, ever since it went public in 2014. The crackdown even caused the Popcorn Time website to stop the streaming service years back. It managed to stay afloat as an app afterwards. Since the service relied on an open-source code, it was repeatedly brought up by several developers online.

Naturally, this was a massive cause of concern for Netflix and other streaming channels, which were losing revenue through the free streaming of their original content. More so, since the pandemic began and big movie releases have also moved to the digital space.

The graph posted on the Popcorn Time website reveals an interesting take on the events that have unfolded. Since it is not the legal crackdowns on Popcorn Time that caused it to shut shop, Netflix, and others, must have captured the digital content space brilliantly well for an average user to lose interest in the free service.

Easy pricing plans is one of the major reasons. Just last month, Netflix slashed the prices of its subscription plans in India. The most affordable plan in the lot now starts at Rs 149, of course, with its limitations. It is easy to see why people would be willing to pay such prices any day over watching pirated content.

Though the struggle has not completely ended for streaming giants, as there are multiple other venues of such pirated content that need to be closed. How they manage to tackle those remains to be seen.