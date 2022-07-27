Popular e-commerce platform Shopify lays off nearly 1,000 employees

Popular Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify laid off around 10 per cent of its workforce on Tuesday. The last few months have been tough for the tech industry as a whole. Tech giants like Google, and Apple, among many more, recently paused hiring, stating that times ahead are tough. In fact, some of the major tech companies like Microsoft and Twitter have also fired hundreds and thousands of employees.

Shopify previously said that there are around 10,000 employees, meaning the company must have laid off nearly 1,000 workers in the recent job cuts. In an email sent to employees, Shopify chief executive officer (CEO) noted that most of the layoffs will happen in areas not involved in building products.

CEO Tobias Lutke said that Shopify beefed up its team as online shopping boomed during the pandemic, thinking that the lifestyle shift would remain even when restrictions are lifted. "It's now clear that bet didn't pay off," Lutke wrote in the email to employees, also posted online. Lutke said, "ultimately, placing this bet was my call to make and I got this wrong".

"The next part of the journey will involve fewer teammates than we have picked up along the way," Lutke added.

Shopify is not the only one. Recently, Microsoft laid off nearly 1800 employees across different regions. The tech giant said that this move was a part of its structural adjustments. The layoffs account for less than 1 per cent of the total workforce at Microsoft.

Microsoft highlighted that it cut some jobs as it realigned business groups and roles after the close of its fiscal year on June 30. The company, though, assured that it would continue to hire new employees and finish the current fiscal year with an increased headcount.

"Today we had a small number of role eliminations. Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly," Microsoft stated in an official statement.

Tesla also shut down its San Mateo, California office and laid off hundreds of employees from its Autopilot department recently, while Google announced cutting spending by pausing the hiring process for next year.