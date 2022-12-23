Popular YouTuber Mr Beast asks if he can be the new Twitter CEO, Elon Musk responds

Elon Musk is currently looking for a match for the chair Twitter CEO. In a recent Tweet, Tesla founder and current chief executive of Twitter, announced that he will step down as the head once he finds a suitable match for his replacement. And many people are interested in this big job opening, including popular YouTuber Jimmy 'MrBeast'Donaldson.

In one of his recent tweets, Donaldson showed his interest in leading microblogging and social networking and asked if he can be the next tweet CEO. "Can I be the new Twitter CEO?" he wrote.

While Twitter users showed all the mixed responses on this idea, Mr. Musk himself seemed interested in his candidature. Replying to a 24-year-old YouTuber's tweet, Musk said, "It's not out of the question."

Musk ended the Twitter deal at $44 billion and dethroned Parag Agarwal from the chair of CEO. Later he also laid off many employees to restructure the entire company. In addition, Musk is also trying and testing new features which could be further implemented to give shape to his vision of Twitter of 2.0. Not only that, Musk even started a poll to know if people want him to be CEO of Twitter. He started the poll on the social networking site and announced that he would abide by the decision.

However, the poll results didn't come in favour of the world's second-richest person. The results showed that 57 percent of voters, that is 10 million Twitter users, voted that they don't want Musk to lead Twitter. Sharing the results, Musk further announced that he will in fact step down as CEO after just 8 weeks of getting the chair, but on one condition. That is if he finds a suitable match for the replacement "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," he tweeted.

Interestingly, Donaldson has been criticizing Musk for the recent policies stating that Twitter will prohibit users from promoting third-party social media accounts. Condemning the policy, the YouTuber tweeted that Musk should step down as CEO. "If you're going to keep doing stuff like this, yes," he tweeted.