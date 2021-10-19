Printer stops scanning because no ink, customer sues Canon for $5 million

Canon, known throughout the world for its imaging technologies, might be facing a gigantic penalty due to a new lawsuit that blames it for unfair practices. The Japanese company has been sued by a disgruntled customer who was fed up with the way its all-in-one printers work.

Identified as David Leacraft, the plaintiff in a new class-action complaint raises questions at Canon on the way its all-in-one printers have been designed. The lawsuit points out that these printers refuse to perform various functions as and when they run out of ink, even though the functions may not have anything to do with ink.

The lawsuit has been filed by Leacraft in a US federal court in New York last week. It explains that Leacraft's Canon Pixma MG6320 all-in-one printer refused to scan or fax documents when it ran out of ink. As can be understood, both of these functions do not require any printing and hence no ink.

It further goes on to blame the company for misleading customers in order to generate its profits through ink cartridges. It highlights that Canon advertises over 20 models of its all-in-one printers as capable of performing several functions like printing, copying, scanning and faxing. However, it never warns the customers that these functions will not work without sufficient levels of ink.

As a result of this incomplete information, customers "are forced to incur unexpected and unnecessary burden and expense" as they have to purchase ink even for non-related functions, the lawsuit claims. Alternatively, the users are left unable to scan or fax documents even through the "all-in-one printer."

The complaint goes on to point out that there is no reason or "technical basis" for manufacturing an all-in-one printer that stops other functions when low on ink. It thus blames Canon for deliberately designing its all-in-one printers in such a way that they require consumers to maintain a certain level of ink, regardless of the function that the users wish to perform. As a result, Canon profits from the increased ink sales.

As per Bleeping Computer, this issue dates back to at least 2016 when the same problem was reported by other customers to Canon through its online forums. The company's support at the time had cleared that all the ink cartridges in the all-in-one printers must be installed and contain ink to use all of the printer's features.

The class-action complaint that now questions this practice has gained more than 100 members and is seeking at least $5,000,000 in compensation. Depending on how the hearing concludes, there is a possibility that Canon is asked to compensate all existing users of its all-in-one printers in the US. If so, the company will be looking at a major fine for its questionable business practice.