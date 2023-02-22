PS5 restock in India begins today: Where to buy, price and other details

The PlayStation 5 launched in India in 2021, but many people are still struggling to find a unit to take home. All these gamers now have a reason to smile as a brand new restock of the PS5 will begin in India soon. The restock is planned for 12 pm and several online stores will be having the option of pre-ordering the PS5. Sony had earlier announced that the PS5 shortage will be over soon across the world and looks like the company is trying its best to do full justice to this statement. Ever since its launch, the PlayStation 5 has been short on supply and with several new and exciting games launching, the demand for the console seems to be going up each day.

Sony PlayStation 5 restock: Availability

The console will be available for pre-ordering on Amazon, Vijay Sales, ShopAtSC, Flipkart, Croma, Games The Shop and Reliance Digital. Since these stocks usually don't last four hours as people are eager to purchase them soon, it is best to login to these websites a couple of minutes before the stock goes live. Sharp at 12 pm today, the PS5 will be selling across these websites.

Sony PlayStation 5 restock: Price

The disk edition of the PlayStation 5 costs Rs 54,990. Earlier, the price was Rs 50,000 but it had been increased recently. As per reports, only the standard disk edition of the console will be available for pre-ordering as of now. The console also has a God Of War: Ragnarok Bundle as well as a digital edition, but looks like for now only the standard disk edition will be up for grabs.

Sony's PlayStation 5 at India Gaming Show

Sony's PlayStation 5 was recently available for sale at their kiosk at the India Gaming Show 2023 that was held from February 16 to 18 at Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

The kiosk also had PlayStation accessories such as DualSense and the newly launched DualSense Edge controller, face plates, Pulse 3D wireless headset and so on.

The DualSense controllers were available for a price of Rs 6,000 each, irrespective of the colour. However, there was no discount on the recently-released Dual Sense Edge or other accessories. Some of the games that were available for sale at the event are Horizon Forbidden West, Last of Us Part 2, God of War Ragnarok, Uncharted, GTA V, and Deathloop, among others.

Sony's PlayStation 5 announcement at CES 2023

Meanwhile, at the CES 2023 held last month, Sony had announced that people will now find it easier to get their hands on the PS5. PlayStation's CEO, Jim Ryan, said, "Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward." He also thanked players for being patient as the company tried to manage the demand for consoles during the 'global challenges' over the last two years.