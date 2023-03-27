PS5 set to get Rs 5,000 price cut in India on April 1, here are all the details

Sony India is all set to offer a big discount on all models of the PS5. The company has confirmed to Industry insider Rishi Alwani that the PS5 consoles will get a price cut of Rs 5,000 in India and customers will again be able to buy the products at their original prices. Sony recently increased the prices of its consoles, citing economic conditions. Now, one will be able to buy PlayStation 5 at a lower price. Here is everything you need to know.

Starting in April, the PS5 will cost you Rs 49,990, whereas the PS5 Digital Edition will be listed for Rs 39,990. The PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle will be sold at a discounted price of Rs 54,990. All the products have received a discount of Rs 5,000. Currently, the standard PlayStation 5 is available for Rs 54,990 and the Digital Edition is visible on several platforms with a price tag of Rs 44,990. Meanwhile, the PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle is being sold for Rs 59,990 in the country.

However, the new "special summer promotional" offer will remain available for a limited time period. The company hasn't specified when this offer will expire. Hence, those who have been waiting to buy PS5 at a slightly lower price should not wait for a longer time to make a decision. The latest discount offer will go live on April 1. Once the offer expires, the PS5 will be made available at the old prices, and so, it is better to get the device during the offer period.

The gaming consoles will be available for purchase via various platforms, such as Flipkart, Croma, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, e2z Store and more. There has been a lot of demand for gaming consoles in the Indian market and PS5 has always remained out of stock in the country. Jim Ryan, Sony's President at the gaming unit, recently confirmed that the supply shortage has been resolved and that customers will now be able to find consoles pretty easily. He suggested that people will get better stock availability in offline stores.

The reporter has claimed that Sony has so far managed to sell around 1 million units of PS5 in 2022 through its official site and other stores. In India, the company has reportedly imported "close to 20,000 PS5s" this year, which suggests that many Indians are interested in buying gaming consoles. A drop in price would likely attract more customers and will help Sony increase its sales numbers.