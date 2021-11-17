Ptron Bassbuds Duo TWS earbuds with 15-hour battery and IPX4 rating launched in India, price starts at Rs 799

Ptron Bassbuds Duo true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in India on Wednesday. The pTron Bassbuds Duo TWS are the latest addition to the brand's Bassbuds range, with touch-enabled controls and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. The earbuds include HD microphones for call clarity and an IPX4 rating for sweat and splash resistance. According to the company, the new TWS earbuds have an ergonomic design and 13mm dynamic drivers for stereo sound and balanced bass. The TWS earbuds have a total playback time of 15 hours.

The new pTron Bassbuds Duo TWS are available on Amazon India for an introductory price of Rs 799. The earphones are priced at Rs 2,200 on the company's official website. pTron's wireless earphones are available in three colours variants — black, blue, and white. In terms of technical specifications, the new pTron Bassbuds Duo TWS earbuds are backed by 13mm dynamic drivers. For mono and stereo calls, the earbuds feature passive noise reduction and dual inbuilt HD microphones. The company notes that PTron's latest earbuds have a lightweight, in-ear snug-fit design.

The Bassbuds have touch controls and support Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity with a maximum operating distance of 10 meters. Users can answer or reject calls, control music playback, alter the volume, or command the connected smartphone's voice assistant with a few taps. PTron Bassbuds Duo TWS have an IPX4 rating and are sweat and water-resistant. The earphones have USB Type-C charging. They come with small, medium, and large ear tips for users to adjust them according to their ear size.

Each earbud is equipped with a 35mAh battery, while the charging case has a 300mAh capacity. Type-C rapid charging is also supported with earbuds. The Bassbuds Duo TWS, according to pTron, can deliver up to 15 hours of total playtime with the case. The TWS earpieces can be completely charged in 1 to 1.5 hours, as per PTron. Each earbud weighs 4 grams and weighs 43 grams along with the case.

Earlier this year, pTron launched dedicated gaming earbuds along with three other true wireless earphones. Bassbuds Jade is pTron's first-ever gaming earphones that come with high-tech gaming function, great sound quality and sleek design. Bassbuds Lite v2, Bassbuds Duo v'21, and Basspods ANC 992 are the other pair of earbuds that have affordable price tags.



