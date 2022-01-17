Ptron Force X11 smartwatch launched in India at Rs 2,799

Ptron, a popular brand that is known for its affordable audio accessories like true wireless earbuds, Bluetooth earphones, and wired earphones has entered the wearable segment in India with the launch of the Ptron Force X11 smartwatch.

The smartwatch has been launched with a price tag of Rs. 2,799. It will directly compete against the likes of boAt, Fire-Boltt, and more in the sub Rs 5,000 smartwatch segment. The smartwatch is offered in Onyx Black and Pink Suede colour options. The company is offering its new smartwatch with a 1-year warranty.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron said, "pTron Force X11 is a perfect marriage of innovative technology and iconic design aesthetic at a price never seen before in the category, making it the perfect accessory to keep you ahead of the game."

The newly launched Ptron Force X11 smartwatch sports a 1.7-inch HD touchscreen with a square dial and resolution of 240 x 280 pixels. The 2.5D curved spherical dial rests in an alloy metal casing. It features a side-mounted button for navigation on the right side along with a microphone and Bluetooth calling option.

Equipped with advanced health & wellness sensors, Force X11 efficiently & continuously tracks Heart Rate & other vital body functions like Blood Oxygen. The smartwatch offers Blood Pressure monitoring, sleep monitoring, and heart rate monitoring. In addition to this, it also offers support for seven different sports modes. On a single charge, the pTron Force X11 is rated to last up to 7 days.

Ptron's new smartwatch also sends its user sedentary and hydration reminders. It also monitors users' calorie count. The Force X11 smartwatch is compatible with DaFit App for both Android and iOS for an improved user experience. It allows access to a wide range of health data, set reminders, and customised watch faces.

The pTron Force X11 other features include a pedometer, call reject, find my watch, app support, sedentary alert, step count, calories burnt, stopwatch, and alarm. The smartwatch measures 255 x 49 x 12mm and weighs 37 grams.

The pTron Force X11 can be purchased from the Amazon India website.