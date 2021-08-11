PUBG is now PUBG: Battlegrounds, you can play it for free for 7 days and attend Blackpink crossover

PUBG, the world's most popular battle royale, is now a free-to-play game. This is a limited-time offer for PC players that will run for just a week. While the company has not specified a reason why Playerunknown's Battlegrounds will be free-to-play, it is likely because Krafton is planning a version that will be free of charge. Not just that, Krafton has also renamed PUBG to PUBG: Battlegrounds to bring harmony between the PUBG and Battlegrounds versions.

According to Krafton, the free-to-play offer for PUBG will begin on August 10 and run till August 16. Players who want to experience PUBG: Battlegrounds without having to pay for it can participate. The biggest attraction here is the crossover with K-pop sensation Blackpink, which is going to be seen through a theme in the game's content, such as buildings and decals.

Essentially, Krafton is gauging the interest of PUBG: Battlegrounds players for a free-to-play version and what could be the best way to do that other than having a Blackpink concert? Players who will be trying out the game for free will also be eligible for rewards, but they will be able to use these rewards and continue their mission progress only after they buy the full game on PC.

Krafton's decision to rename PUBG: Battlegrounds may bring the PC and console version much closer to the newly launched Battlegrounds Mobile in select markets. But while that is all good, the new name does not fit right. That is because the word "battlegrounds" is represented by the last two letters of the PUBG acronym. PUBG is short for Playerunknown's Battlegrounds and adding another "Battlegrounds" to it makes it Playerunknown's Battlegrounds: Battlegrounds. Of course, it is just PUBG that goes everywhere, but Krafton should have been a bit more thoughtful.

The PUBG: Battlegrounds name is coming to both PC and console versions. However, the free-to-play offer is only available for the PC version. This means players can go to Steam, download the game, and start playing it for free on their PC. PUBG: Battlegrounds recently got a new map called Taego, which is 18kmx18km in area and the biggest one in recent years.

Meanwhile, Krafton is teasing the launch of the iOS version of the Battlegrounds Mobile India game. Popularly known as BGMI, the game has now garnered a little more than 48 million downloads and is on its way to reaching the 50 million mark. Krafton is rewarding players for this achievement.