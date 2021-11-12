PUBG: New State asks for age verification of under 18 players but it does a bad job

PUBG: New State got off to a rocky start. The brand-new battle royale game from Krafton arrived on Thursday in India and 199 other countries after big anticipation, but teething problems, server glitches, and issues as severe as the ones bricking phones hampered the launch before they were fixed. If you were able to play the game, you may have noticed one thing. The game asks for age verification - much like what Battlegrounds Mobile India does. Yes, Krafton needs underage players to get their parents' permission through this process.

When you open PUBG: New State on either an Android phone or an iOS, you see a prompt on the screen. This is just one of the few prompts that you see and it seems like an important one. The prompt is headlined "USER INFO VERIFICATION" and it asks you if you are 18 years or older. You can choose to say "YES" or "NO". Ideally, this process is meant to minimise addiction in kids by letting their parents authorise the game sessions. But the reality seems far from it, and, funnily, this is not the first time it is happening.

While players who are 18 or older would just get done with the verification by clicking "YES", those who are not 18 years can also do that without having to show proof of their age. So, anyone can easily fool this verification system because there is no way the game would know your age. The only way for the verification system to work is if the player decides to tell their right age. And even then, there is no guarantee if the right course will be followed. For instance, if you say you are not 18 years old, the system would ask for a mobile number of one of your parents or your guardian. Well, you can give anyone's number here and receive the verification code.

Krafton's implementation of age verification has not improved since its previous version on Battlegrounds Mobile India. This feature was introduced to allow parents to keep a check on their kids who are getting increasingly addicted to PUBG Mobile back when it was operational in India. Medical experts have been criticising games like this for the change in behaviour of kids, among other things that concern them, such as the violence that is the baseline for battle royale games with guns. But it was also a way for Krafton to appease the government that had banned PUBG Mobile for one too many reasons, although a single one - regarding the security of the country - was given as official.

For now, underage players can easily bypass the verification system, and if Krafton really wants parents and guardians to be able to limit their kids' potential for addiction, it needs to find out a way to make the verification system work in an ideal manner.