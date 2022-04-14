PUBG New State collaborates with Among Us for new mini game, in-game items and more

A cool new collaboration between two popular games will see Among Us themed content within the PUBG New State: Mobile's latest update. The battle royale game has announced in a news release that its latest version will come with mini-games, costumes and more, based on Among Us.

For those unaware, Among Us is a widely played online multiplayer game that tests players' social deduction skills through teamwork and betrayal. Created by Innersloth, the game requires players to unanimously find an impostor among them in order to keep their spaceship from falling apart. Due to its fun demeanour and demanding challenges, the game has managed to gain a massive audience within a few years of its existence across platforms.

PUBG New State: Mobile, on the other hand, is the latest version of PlayerUnknown's Battleground, the battle royale game that took the mobile gaming world by storm. It comes with improved graphics and new setups over the PUBG: Mobile, which was banned in India back in 2020.

There now seems to be a crossover in action between the two games. In a release, Krafton has announced that PUBG New State: Mobile is collaborating with Among Us, bringing the latter's content for its own players. From April 21 through May 19, New State Mobile players will see Among Us-themed mini-game, a suite of new in-game items, newly added props on the Troi map and more.

To start with, the crossover will see a themed mini-game before the start of a match on Troi. When squads enter the Starting Island, they will be able to play a quick game of Among Us before the start of a match. One member of the squad will be randomly assigned as the Impostor while the remaining members try to avoid getting killed by the Impostor. The Impostor can use weapons to eliminate squad members during the mini-game.

Through the purchase of special themed crates, players can also acquire a variety of in-game items based on Among Us, including a mask, coat, innerwear, backpack, weapons, vehicles and more. Players will also be able to find a variety of Among Us Crewmate-themed props scattered on Troi's Starting Island and its Chester and Anchorville points of interest.

Starting April 21, players can also participate in a special in-game event that requires them to complete a variety of unique missions. Completing these missions will earn players an Among Us-themed frame, title, icon, and more that can be used to add colours to players' in-game profiles. The more missions players complete, the more items they can earn.