PUBG: New State coupon code, tickets offer new Winter Carnival crate, Lord of Blood crate for free

PUBG: New State is on a roll, as it continues to introduce new features and goodies for its players. In a new effort, the game is offering a coupon code to its players, which can be redeemed to get a free reward crate by the name of "Winter Carnival." The crate includes a host of new in-game items which the players can win upon opening the crate.

Interestingly, PUBG: New State players will not have to do anything for the new reward except for using the coupon code within the game. The new reward comes as a "token of gratitude" from the game developers for the "continuous support" that the players have shown for the game. The coupon code to be used for the "Winter Carnival" crate is WINTERCARNIVAL15.

As the name suggests, the Winter Carnival crate comes with several goodies themed upon the ongoing Christmas festivities. These include Santa-themed accessories like tops, glasses, boots and more. Some of the rewards that people have managed to obtain through the crate include Ghost Mariachi Top, sunglasses, and shoes.

The coupon will be valid till the early morning of January 6. Players can redeem the coupon code by visiting the redemption page on the PUBG: New State website and entering the code WINTERCARNIVAL15, and their own game ID over there.

In addition to the Winter Carnival crate, PUBG: New State is also offering three free tickets for the new "Lord of Blood" special crate to players. The free tickets will be allotted to players as soon as they log-in to the game. These can then be exchanged for the "Lord of Blood" special crate, opening which will reward the players with new in-game items.

The new rewards come within days of Krafton announcing a major update for the game. The latest patch, released on December 16, brings new weapons, vehicles, gun attachments and more to the battle royale action game. There is even a new lobby theme to mark the ongoing festive occasion.

Players can now opt for a new Bullup assault rifle named L85A3, which is claimed to have the highest damage of all 5.56 assault rifles. In addition, there are two new vehicles named Electron and Mesta, the first of which is an electric minibus and the second is a classic two-seater sports car with quick acceleration. There are also new gun attachments to offer new ways of weapon customisation to PUBG: New State players.