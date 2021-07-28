PUBG: New State expected release date, iOS pre-registrations and everything we know so far

PUBG Mobile maker Krafton is gearing up for its next big game launch that is set to bring a whole new avatar to the much-celebrated battle royale game. To be named PUBG: New State, the new game will come with the tagline "beyond battle royale," hinting at a more extensive experience for gamers.

Though Krafton has not announced a specific launch date for the game yet, the new iteration of PUBG is up for pre-registration on Google Play Store in some regions. In fact, the game has already managed to garner more than 20 million pre-registrations on Play Store.

That is also because Krafton is offering a limited period vehicle skin to players who pre-register for the game. iOS pre-registration for PUBG: New State is due to begin sometime in August.

As for what is known about the game so far, PUBG: New State will feature much better graphics than PUBG Mobile and will likely come with new in-game components like maps, game modes, weapons and more. Some of these were featured in the recent video titled "Field Trip to Troi - Episode 2" on the official YouTube channel of the game.

The video features Brian Corrigan, publishing director at PUBG, talking about the latest developments to the game. In the video, Corrigan shares details on Troi, a new 8 km x 8 km map in PUBG: New State that is set in 2051. The map includes several futuristic vehicles like electric cars, a new motorcycle and trams that run through the city and are impenetrable by bullets.

In addition, the map will feature some new gadgets and weapons, including drones, deployable shields as well as a new weapon customisation system. All in all, PUBG: New State will have a much more realistic and quality fps game feel than the PUBG Mobile.

The launch date for the PUBG: New State has not been announced yet, but some reports online hint at an October release date for the game. The launch, however, will be meant for countries other than India, China, and Vietnam, where the game has not been announced as of now.

It is likely that Krafton will first focus on bringing the Battlegrounds Mobile India across all platforms in the country. As iOS users still await the launch of the game for iPhones and iPads, Krafton may only proceed with the PUBG: New State rollout in the country once this is done.