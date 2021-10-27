PUBG New State FAQ: India release date, system requirements, and everything else

PUBG: New State is the next battle royale from the makers of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton recently announced that PUBG: New State is coming to Android and iOS simultaneously on November 11, and it is only natural there is a big hype around it. The most interesting bit here is that PUBG: New State is coming to India on the same day as the 200 countries. While Krafton has already revealed enough details, you may still have a few questions about the upcoming battle royale.

Fret not, we have got you covered. In this FAQ article, I am going to tell you the answers to your questions, so that you prepare yourself and your phone ahead of the launch next month.

When is PUBG: New State launching in India?

November 11 is the date for the release of PUBG: New State in India. Besides India, there are 199 other countries, including the US, where PUBG: New State will be available.

Will PUBG Mobile be available too?

Not really. The Indian government banned PUBG Mobile last year, but Krafton, after many appeasements, introduced Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier this year in India. BGMI, as the game is popularly known, is the desi version of PUBG Mobile, so I do not think there is a reason to long for PUBG Mobile.

What are the Android system requirements for PUBG: New State?

According to Krafton, PUBG: New State is a high-graphics game, which is why it is going to need better specifications. Your smartphone should have a 64-bit CPU (ABI arm64 or higher). This means that most modern processors from Qualcomm and MediaTek will support the game. You need to have at least 2GB of RAM in your phone with Android 6.0 software or higher. Remember, the Go editions of Android's latest versions will not be able to run the game properly.

Is my iPhone eligible for PUBG: New State?

Yes. Krafton will launch PUBG: New State on iOS the same day as the Android launch. PUBG: New State will need an iPhone 6 or later with iOS 13.0 or higher version to run properly. The game will be available through the App Store.

Is there a fee to download PUBG: New State?

No. PUBG: New State is free to download and play. However, there are in-game items that you may need to buy to progress into successive levels. You may also have to buy a Royale Pass to enter matches. Krafton has not specified details as of now about the in-game items.