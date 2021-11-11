PUBG New State is here but Indians can't play it yet because servers

PUBG New State finally arrived for Android users on Thursday morning. The game was supposed to go live on 9:30 am and automatically downloaded for those who had pre-registered for it. However, the Indian gamers are still unable to play it because of server issues. PUBG New State is a futuristic battle royale game that is set in 2051. Unlike the original PUBG game, New State is only a mobile game and cannot be played on PC and consoles.

The game has been rolled out globally in many countries, including India. Of course, the gamers in India particularly excited about it because PUBG was banned last year. Even though Krafton has released Battlegrounds Mobile India (more or less PUBG with a new name), there were many looking forward to PUBG New State.

Sadly, once you download the game and run it, the app shows an error. It reads - 'unable to connect to the server'. The issue was spotted by India Today Tech and several Indian users also reported it on Twitter. As of now, the gamers are not able to get past this screen where the game says it is checking for an update.

This could well be a temporary issue and might be fixed over the next few hours. Having said that, Krafton should have been a little more careful and ensured that users have a trouble-free gaming experience. The developer is yet to comment on the issue or explain why it is happening.

For those who are yet to download PUBG New State, the game file is 1.71 GB in size. It can now be downloaded from Google Play Store. Krafton has maintained that the gunplay and game mechanics will be on par with the PC version.

PUBG New State is confirmed to have a new map - Troi. This map will bring back some of the classic Erangel green with more in-depth urban settings like bigger buildings and shopping complexes. You can also expect new weapons and vehicles within the game.

We will talk about the gameplay once the server issue is fixed and we are able to access PUBG New State. So, keep checking India Today Tech.