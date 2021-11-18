PUBG: New State lag issues will soon get a fix in new update

Krafton said developers will soon release a fix for a number of bugs, some of which are responsible for PUBG: New State's botched launch last week. Even though the developers rolled out a slew of patches to iron out initial issues, there are still many still affecting the gameplay, for which the developers apologised. The upcoming fix will target lags, game controls, and bring optimisation to PUBG: New State.

"We plan to gradually fix the bugs that haven't been resolved in this week's hotfix," said the dev team of PUBG: New State on Twitter, without specifying the exact bugs and issues that may still be present in the game. The update will be rolled out in a phased manner, but there is no information on when the rollout will start. Also, the developers have not said anything about whether or not these upcoming patches will be meant for Android only.

The launch of PUBG: New State was marred by one too many issues, including the one where some users complained their Android phones got bricked by the app. Tipster Mukul Sharma claimed his Oppo Find X2 Pro got "fried" after installing and running PUBG: New State. However, we could not verify it because none of the phones that I and my colleagues used suffered an issue like this. Following the emergence of this issue, Krafton rolled out an "optional update" to fix some issues but nowhere did it mention a fix for the bricking issue, probably because it was not widespread.

Another issue is where the age verification system would let anyone through without asking for a mobile number. The issue still does not seem fixed on Android and iOS because I could easily tap "NO" and continue with the process without getting stopped by the prompt that should ask for a mobile number for OTP verification. Although not foolproof, the age verification system would still deter some underage players, but its improper functioning just throws that off completely.

Despite the issues, PUBG: New State has been downloaded over 1 crore times from the Google Play Store. But as soon as people began to find out about the issues, the ratings for the game dipped. Last week, about three days after the launch, the ratings for PUBG: New State were 3.7. However, ratings improved to around 4 at the time of writing. Krafton has made several apologies to make the launch right, but the issues just do not seem to stop coming up.